Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gove; Sheridan; Thomas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND NORTHWESTERN GOVE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Gove county.