Rawlins County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES At 1217 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Gem, or 13 miles northeast of Colby, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1152 AM CDT...tennis ball size hail was reported 10 miles north of Colby. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas and southeastern Rawlins Counties. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gove; Sheridan; Thomas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND NORTHWESTERN GOVE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Gove county.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.