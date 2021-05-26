Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cayuga, Oneida by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cayuga; Oneida A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...ONONDAGA AND NORTH CENTRAL TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 113 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bridgeport to near Taughannock Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE... Trees and wires downed southwest of Syracuse. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, De Witt, Pompey, North Syracuse, Solvay, Vienna and Manlius. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Clay, NY
City
Oneida, NY
City
Manlius, NY
City
Pompey, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorms#Southern Cayuga#Northwestern Oneida#Counties#North Central#Wind#Severe Certainty#Taughannock Falls#Immediate Severity#Siding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Oneida County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold this morning. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Look back: Heavy rains overwhelm Cayuga County waterways

CAYUGA COUNTY — Marina owners haven't had an easy time of it this spring. The abundance of precipitation the past month has led to flood-level waters, and the cold has kept customers away from boat showrooms. Some marina owners say the delay isn't causing them undue hardship; the traditional Memorial...
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wayne; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from the Great Lakes and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...All of western and north central New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Cayuga County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Onondaga; Southern Cayuga FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Onondaga and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.