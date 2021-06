The corn is almost completely planted across the country and this week we see the first condition report for the US corn crop. Corn planting is rated 95% complete across the country up 5% from the previous week. Corn planting has slowed immensely after 75% as fringe acres slowly fill in across the country. 95% is still 8% ahead of the five year averagea nd 3% ahead of where it was a year ago. In the state break down Kansas has planted 92% of the state’s corn and Nebraska has planted 97% of the state’s corn. North Carolina remains the only state to have 100% of the corn planted. Big I states are almost done with Iowa at 99%, Indiana 94%, and Illinois 95%.