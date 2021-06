The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021 college football season preview with the Pac 12 Conference preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) go team by team breaking down how they think the conference will shake out. Will USC and Clay Helton win the Pac 12 South? Is Washington and Cal going to test Oregon for the Pac 12 North? What do we expect from Chip Kelly and UCLA? Is Arizona State getting too much respect? Are Utah and Stanford flying under the radar? How will Karl Dorrell and Colorado do in year two? What should we expect from Oregon State & Washington State? Is Jedd Fisch the right man to turn around the Arizona Wildcats? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.