Biden asks US intel community to investigate COVID-19 origin

By Associated Press
fortwaynesnbc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to investigates the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is insufficient evidence to conclude “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.” He directed U.S. national laboratories to assist with the investigation and called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic.

