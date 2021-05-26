Cancel
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie to Spray for Mosquitoes May 26-27

West Nile positive mosquito sample reported, city to ground spray Wednesday & Thursday.

The City of Grand Prairie reports two West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples and will ground spray on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and Thursday, May 27, 2021 depending on weather conditions, starting at 9 p.m. in two areas:

  • Area 1 is bound by Jefferson Street on the north, SE 10th Street on the east, Trigg Street and Vought Place on the south, and SE 2nd Street on the west. View Area 1 Spraying Map / PDF
  • Area 2 is bound by by Woodford Cove Street and Thousand Oaks Court on the north, N Belt Line Road on the east, E Shady Grove Road on the south, and S Gilbert Road on the west. View Area 2 Spraying Map / PDF

Residents in this area are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside, and cover fish ponds during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain.

All Grand Prairie residents are asked to help eliminate the areas that mosquitoes need to breed by emptying, removing or covering any receptacle that can hold water.

To prevent mosquito bites, residents are advised to use an insect repellent containing at least 30 percent DEET (lower concentration for children) and stay indoors at dawn and dusk.

About Fight The Bite

The City of Grand Prairie conducts regular tests on mosquito samples throughout the city as part of its West Nile Virus surveillance program. For more information on vector control in Grand Prairie, please visit: www.gptx.org/FighttheBite

ABOUT

The city of Grand Prairie was first established as Dechman by Alexander McRae Dechman in 1863. He based the name of the town on Big Prairie, Ohio. Prior to then, he resided in Young County near Fort Belknap. The 1860 U.S. Federal Census - Slave Schedules shows an A McR Dechman as having 4 slaves, ages 50, 25, 37 and 10. Dechman, learned that he could trade his oxen and wagons for land in Dallas County. In 1863, Dechman bought 239.5 acres (96.9 ha) of land on the eastern side of the Trinity River and 100 acres (40 ha) of timber land on the west side of the river for a broken-down wagon, oxen team and US$200 in Confederate money. He tried to establish a home on the property, but ran into difficulties, so he returned to his family in Birdville before joining in the Civil War. In 1867 he filed a town plat consisting of 50 acres (20 ha) with Dallas County.

