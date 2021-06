Data As a Service is Not Just a Paradigm Shift; It is a Mindset Shift. As buy-side firms re-emerge into the real world and to their offices, one of the key priorities on the agenda will be to address the escalating complexity around data management. This is especially important as over the past 15 months we have witnessed one of the most turbulent and volatile periods in global financial markets. The resulting impact has been detrimental for operational resilience, affecting processes across the investment chain, and ultimately the bottom line.