Two adults and a child were killed when the car they were in crashed into the rear of a semi-truck on I-80 east of Annawan Thursday. Illinois State Police say a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, and a one-year-old girl, all of South Bend, Indiana, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the truck had slowed down for traffic when it was hit from behind by the car. The driver of the truck wasn't hurt. Traffic was shut down for about three hours.