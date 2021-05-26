Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. judge rejects Bayer’s $2 billion deal to resolve future Roundup lawsuits

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. Bayer has committed up to $9.6 billion to resolve some 125,000 existing claims linking Roundup to...

mymixfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Monsanto#U S#Cancer#Reuters#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsbitcoinmagazine.com

Judge Rejects Class Certification In Lawsuit Over Mt. Gox Hack

In the latest legal development around the 2014 hack of Mt. Gox, perhaps the most notorious bitcoin exchange event in history, a federal judge in the U.S. has rejected a bid for class certification from victims. “An Illinois federal judge … rejected a bid for class certification from customers of...
PoliticsBoston Globe

Judge denies ExxonMobil requests to dismiss AG’s lawsuit

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied two requests from ExxonMobil Corp. to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Maura Healey alleging that the company deceived Massachusetts consumers and investors about the impact of climate change, court documents show. Judge Karen F. Green refused to dismiss the case, which...
Marcellus, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Former Rice Energy Head Fracker’s Lawsuit Tossed by Judge

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. On January 4, 2014, Rice Energy (at that time run by Dan Rice IV) hired Vice President for Completions (head fracker) Babatunde Ajayi. After Ajayi assembled a team and a system that propelled Rice to become one of the leading Marcellus/Utica drillers, Rice fired Ajayi on October 31, 2016. Rice claimed Ajayi was double-dipping–that he had a conflict of interest by owning shares in a company doing business with Rice Energy. Ajayi says he had reported his ownership interest–for years–and that Rice fired him shortly after he was forced to sell all of his shares in the other company. The reason he was fired, according to Ajayi, is so that Rice wouldn’t have to pay him $1.9 million in bonuses via shares of Rice stock. According to Ajayi, Rice used him, used his knowledge, then kicked him to the curb. So he sued.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

U.S. judge dismisses antitrust lawsuit over college textbooks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed an antitrust lawsuit accusing the dominant on-campus bookstore chains and college textbook publishers of conspiring to eliminate competition by using agreements to sell course materials online, known as “Inclusive Access.”. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said a proposed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Judge presses Giuliani, others on $1.3 billion defamation claims

(Reuters) - A judge on Thursday grilled Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others during a hearing in Washington, D.C., federal court on the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits a voting machine company filed against each of them for spreading false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Supreme Court backs protesters and rules blocking roads can be ‘lawful’ way to demonstrate

The Supreme Court has ruled that protests can be a “lawful excuse” to block roads, as the government pushes for new laws to limit peaceful demonstrations.Britain’s most senior judges said it was right to acquit a group of protesters who blockaded the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms fair in London in 2017.A ruling given on Friday morning said that protesters can have a “lawful excuse” defence against the offence of obstructing a highway, even where they have used “deliberately physically obstructive conduct”.“There should be a certain degree of tolerance to disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic,...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Congress & Courtsagdaily.com

Supreme Court ruling upholds private property rights

In a victory for property owners, the Supreme Court of the United States affirmed that the government cannot force people to allow third parties to trespass on their private property. In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, two California agriculture businesses challenged a state law that allowed unions to access private...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: U.S.

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Kansas City Star on hubris and COVID variants:. The COVID-19 crisis isn’t over, and we shouldn’t act as if it is. Political Cartoons. Yes, yes, we’re tired of masks and social distancing. Crowds at the Truman Sports Complex, in...