Malik, with Olympique de Marseille. Arkadiusz Milik, footballer from Poland, the Eurocup for an injury at the meniscus of your left knee and will not be substituted by any player, as confirmed by the federation of his country through an official statement at the stroke of midnight on Monday. The striker of one of Spain’s first three rivals in the European Championship (Sweden, Poland and Slovakia) suffered a knee problem during the last day of France’s Ligue 1 that his team, Olympique Marseille, played against Metz.