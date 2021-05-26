Plasma-Powered Pet Foods
Solid Gold recently launched a new line of dog and cat food formulas and meal toppers dubbed NutrientBoost. What makes the line unique is its unusual hero ingredient – plasma. The natural, liquid ingredient is reported to boost the immune system, improved digestibility and nutrient absorption, and offer gut health benefits. Made from 92% water, the ingredient serves as a source of albumin, globulin and fibrinogen proteins, as well as minerals, antibodies and amino acids.www.trendhunter.com