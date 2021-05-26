Cancel
Florida State

After a hurricane, expect utilities and services to be disrupted. Here’s key information for South Florida

By Cindy Kent
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a big storm, expect utilities and services to be disrupted. Here's what you need to know about your power, garbage and phone service. Right after a storm, Florida Power & Light Co. will know where outages are. Call only if you need to report an emergency such as a downed power line or electrical equipment that is sparking and dangerous. In those cases, call 911 or FPL at 1-800-4-OUTAGE, or 800-468-8243. If you can connect to the Internet, you can go to fpl.com to report an outage.

www.sun-sentinel.com
