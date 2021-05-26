Nissan Titan Purchase Came With 99-Cent Leaf Lease At Dealership
The incentive has cleared out the dealership’s Leaf inventory. Dealerships are no stranger to finding creative ways to move their inventory from their showroom floors to customer driveways. Cash deals and creative incentives can bring in the customers, though one Springfield, Virginia dealership is taking a very unique approach. Hart Nissan offered a super-cheap 99-cent Leaf lease if you buy a 2021 Nissan Titan full-size pickup. Yup, buy a truck and you can get cheap electric vehicle, too.www.motor1.com