ESL has rounded out the team list for the IEM Cologne play-in stage, which will see eight CS:GO squads advance to the $1 million main event that will kick off on July 8. The tournament organizer handed out invites to mousesports, BIG, Vitality, FaZe, OG, Bad News Bears, and LDLC, according to today's update of its world rankings. Those six teams will join the likes of Complexity, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Spirit in the play-in stage for IEM Cologne, where 16 squads will compete in a double-elimination bracket from July 6 to 7.