Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise adds Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre tomorrow

By News
Eurogamer.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise's latest free Title Update arrives tomorrow, 27th May, on Switch, bringing a new story ending, two formidable new opponents in the shape the Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre, new DLC, and more. Crimson Glow Valstrax, if the name sounds familiar, is a new variant of the...

www.eurogamer.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Series Finale#Armour#Switch#Monster Hunter Rise#Notes Capcom#Rampage Quests#Wings#Hub Quests#Face Paints#Spoiler Reasons#Fur#Rampage Weapons#Paid Dlc#Stickers#Tsukino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Music
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesGamasutra

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 7 million copies in two months

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 7 million copies since launching on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. Developer Capcom announced the milestone on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, having previously revealed the title had shipped over 4 million copies in under a week. The Monster Hunter franchise...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 brings new ending, jet dragon, and pet cosplay

Hope you’re ready for the real ending, hunters. Monster Hunter Rise 3.0, live as of last night, brings a new ending to the game that the previous ending hinted at. The new Apex Zinogre, unlike the previous Apexes added in 2.0, immediately comes in both rampage and solo hunt options. We’re also getting Crimson Glow Valstrax, a variant of the Monster Hunter Generations elder dragon that basically has jets for wings and can become a missile. Naturally, this means new weapons and armor, but we were told there’ll be new skills as well.
Video GamesGematsu

Monster Hunter Rise shipments and digital sales top seven million

Total shipments and digital sales for Monster Hunter Rise have surpassed seven million units worldwide, Capcom announced. Monster Hunter Rise launched for Switch on March 26 worldwide and surpassed four million shipments and digital sales on March 29, five million units on April 4, and six million units on April 27. A PC version is planned for release in early 2022.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Defeat Narwa the Allmother in Monster Hunter Rise

Narwa the Allmother is an Elder Dragon Monster and is the final boss of the newly released update for MH Rise. This guide will let you know how to defeat Narwa the Allmother and the accompanying wind serpent, Ibushi, in Monster Hunter Rise by highlighting key strategies and tactics. Monster...
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 & Monster Hunter Rise Get New Trailers

Capcom have released two brand-new trailers for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise. The games are produced by Ryozo Tsujimoto and directed by Yasunori Ichinose. Some interesting story pieces were laid out for us in the new Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin trailer,...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin fact sheet

Monster Hunter Stories first debuted on 3DS, and the game will soon be receiving a sequel on Switch. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch on the console this summer. Capcom has passed along a fact sheet that offers up a good overview regarding what fans can expect....
Video GamesDestructoid

Monster Hunter Rise hits seven million shipped, edging it closer to Capcom's all-time top five list

Monster Hunter Rise has been doing well for itself, with steady gains since launch. Now it just hit a new milestone: seven million shipped. While "shipped" is often a point of contention, it's the only number that matters to Capcom, and they're celebrating it with another free item pack. If you log on now and head to the mailman you can snag "Kamura Pack 3," which nets you 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well-done Steaks, 10 Large Barrel Bombs, five Mega Demondrugs and five Mega Armorskins.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Monster Hunter Rise Hits Milestone, Capcom Hands Out Free Item Pack

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise has shipped a massive seven million copies to Nintendo Switch players worldwide, and the publisher has announced that they’ll be bringing celebratory awards to all seven million people who have taken the plunge to date. Players who log in to the game can pop over to...
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES™ 2: WINGS OF RUIN UNVEILS NEW STORY AND GAMEPLAY DETAILS

Today’s Monster Hunter™ Digital Event revealed two new trailers for Monster Hunter Stories™ 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise™, while Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose provided details on what’s in store for each title. The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gave a first look at a mysterious light causing monsters to enter an enraged frenzy, alongside more familiar faces from the original Monster Hunter Stories™. Fans also got a detailed look at delving into Monster Dens for new eggs and the Rite of Channeling feature, which will allow players to build entirely unique collections of Monstie companions when the game launches on Nintendo Switch™ on July 9, 2021. For Monster Hunter Rise fans, the Digital Event showcased the second free title update for the game, which will be available for players to download and play later today. The Ver. 3.0 update will introduce two more new monsters to the game and will include a new ending to the game’s storyline, new quests, new weapon and armor options, new skills, and more.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest Gives Cohoot Sticker Set As Reward

Capcom has added a new Monster Hunter Rise event quest, rewarding players with Cohoot themed stickers upon defeating an Aknosom. Four new Cohoot stickers will be available after defeating the High-Rank Aknosom in the Frost Islands area. As with previous event quests, it is currently downloadable via Senri the Mailman.
Video GamesRaspberry Pi

Monster Hunter Rise review - a lumbering great

Monster Hunter Rise is an apt title given the game’s greater verticality in exploration and traversal, as well as a theme taking inspiration from the Land of the Rising Sun itself. Yet it would be equally appropriate had Capcom chosen to call it Monster Hunter Turbo. In a crime-themed special,...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Minecraft update to add a copper, glow ink, and a goat!

This month the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update (part 1) will deliver some game-changing additions to the game. This update will add the long-awaited glow squid (with glow ink), a couple of new creatures (axolotl and goat), and a set of new blocks: amethyst, dripleaf, and copper. This update also adds a new craftable tool: Spyglass, and a new “lightning rod.”
Video Gamesvg247.com

Monster Hunter World PC update removes Denuvo

Monster Hunter World no longer uses Denuvo on PC. Capcom has seemingly decided that Denuvo, the anti-piracy DRM, has done enough for Monster Hunter World. In an update released this morning, Denuvo was removed from the game’s Steam version. Though the patch was announced ahead of time, Capcom didn’t specify...