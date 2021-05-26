Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut's Best Mentors and Best Officiators Saluted

By Michael Marciano
Law.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s celebration of the annual Connecticut Legal Awards featured more than 80 winners in a dozen-plus categories. Today, we look at the winners of Best Mentor and Best Officiator awards—lawyers and judges whose work has helped further the industry through shared knowledge and expertise. Want to continue reading?. Become...

www.law.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Alm#Build#Newsletters#Websites#Free Access#Today#Unlimited Access#Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateLaw.com

Maron Marvel DEI Director Receives Pennsylvania Bar Association Award

Antoinette D. Hubbard, a Wilmington-based attorney at Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy, alongside other members of the Pennsylvania Bar Association minority bar committee Diversity Summit subcommittee planning team, received the PBA 2021 Award for Outstanding Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion. According to a press release from Maron Marvel, Hubbard...
LawLaw.com

As the World Reopens, What Does This Mean for Claims Against Lawyers?

Many lawyers and professionals are preparing to return to their office space. Things are beginning to get back to normal. But for most lawyers and their clients, the last year was anything but normal. Lawyers and clients both were often working from home, with lawyers providing services remotely and even appearing for court over Zoom.
Family RelationshipsLaw.com

What Were They Thinking?

Two recently published family law cases made us wonder, “What were they thinking?”. In one matter, a lawyer represented the boyfriend of a woman who had previously sought his advice on palimony on his post-judgment motion with regard to their palimony settlement. What was he thinking? In the second case, a trial judge found that an agreement between a husband and wife executed after the marriage was a pre-nuptial agreement and enforceable despite questions about its fairness. What was the trial judge thinking?
LawLaw.com

Why Antitrust Health Care Lawyers Are Set for a Big Year

Health care companies can expect more antitrust enforcement activity in the next few years, and law firms will be increasingly called on to represent them, according to Andre Geverola, a former Justice Department attorney who moved to Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Monday. Geverola was the director of criminal...
LawLaw.com

Bartko Reps Cisco in Suit Over Reports of Chinese Counterfeit Receivers

Cisco Systems sued Wuhan Wolon Communication Technology Co. and Wuhan Wolon Cloud Network Communication Technology Co. Thursday in California Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit transceivers. The court action was brought by Bartko, Zankel, Bunzel & Miller. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-04272, Cisco Systems, Inc. et al v. Wuhan Wolon Communication Technology Co., Ltd et al.
LawLaw.com

Law Firm General Counsel Have Never Been So Important. Here's Why.

As the legal industry undergoes seismic change and grapples with the pressures caused by COVID-19 and ever active regulators, the law firm general counsel has arguably never been so important. Several law firms have recently refreshed those who hold the post, or appointed their very first “lawyers’ lawyer.” Shoosmiths hired...
LawLaw.com

Read the Complaint: Labaton Sucharow, Wagstaffe Rep Flo Period App Users in Facebook Privacy Suit

Facebook, Google, Flo Health and other defendants were hit with a class action lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit is brought on behalf of users of the Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker app, and alleges that highly personal user information was disclosed for advertising purposes, in violation of the app’s privacy policy. The proposed class is represented by Labaton Sucharow; Wagstaffe, Von Loewenfeldt, Busch & Radwick; and Lowey Dannenberg. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-04333, Kiss v. Flo Health, Inc. et al.
HelmetsLaw.com

In re Words: Don’t Flaunt Your Flouting

When I sat down to write this piece, I fully intended to go on a tirade about confusing the words flout and flaunt. To flout is to intentionally disobey a rule or law, not follow a custom, avoid behavior that is usual or expected; to disregard something or treat it with disdain. A common phrase is to “flout convention.” “Many motorcyclists flout the law by not wearing helmets.”
Austin, TXLaw.com

Smoking-Hot Austin Attracts Another Firm—O'Melveny & Myers

The legal industry’s attraction to Austin continues as O’Melveny & Myers has launched an office in the Texas capital with an energy team from Thompson & Knight, which is losing lawyers prior to a pending merger with Holland & Knight. Thompson & Knight partner Phillip Oldham joined O’Melveny as a...
Florida StateLaw.com

How COVID-19 Changed South Florida Retail and Restaurant Spaces

South Florida retailers and restaurants weathered the pandemic better than most. Most found ways to adapt, but some closed for good. Those vacancies created opportunities for investors across the country to try to benefit from the influx of people and capital moving to the Sunshine State. After the real estate...
EconomyLaw.com

'Unsustainable': Unprecedented Workloads Are Taking a Toll on Corporate Teams

“I’m seriously worried about the mental health of my team going forward—the rate we’re going at is unsustainable. The work just keeps coming.”. So says a senior corporate partner at one of the U.K.’s leading law firms, as others across the London legal market agree: the wave of mandates landing at law firms’ feet, particularly those from private equity clients, is becoming too much for junior lawyers to handle.
Small BusinessLaw.com

New Venture Capital Funding Pool of $10 Billion Created Under Rescue Act

Discretely tucked into the recently signed $1.9 trillion federal Rescue Act of 2021 (the Rescue Act), are amendments to the existing State Small Business Credit Initiative Act of 2010 (the SSBCI). While news of the Rescue Act’s enactment has been heavily promoted nationwide, the SSBCI amendments have received little public notice.
ScienceLaw.com

Products Liability Cases and Junk Science: Demonstrations or Tests Admissible or Inadmissible?

In the presentation and defense of products liability cases, the parties, including plaintiffs and defendants (manufacturers and retailers) often proffer evidence of tests or demonstrations intent on visually proving or disproving a defect claim or causation. The admissibility of this evidence is fact-dependent, predicated upon the nature of the case, the similarity of the test or demonstration to the facts of the case and the purposes for which this evidence is proffered. While courts have drawn distinctions and provided a more permissive standard of review when the test is offered to illustrate scientific principles rather than a representation of the incident or event, that distinction is easily blurred when the generic representation gets “close to the facts of the case.” Whether you want to offer into evidence a test or demonstration as part of the plaintiff’s case in chief or in defense of a products liability case, the following legal analysis must be accounted for—before spending the time and expense.
EconomyLaw.com

Coinbase Locked Users Out of Their Wallets Without Cause, Proposed Class Action Claims

Coinbase, the digital currency wallet and trading platform, was hit with a class action Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of customers who claim to have been locked out of their accounts without cause. The lawsuit, filed by Mahoney Law Group, contends that putative class members were unfairly deprived of the use of their funds and saw the value of their cryptocurrency drop in the interim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-04286, Leone et al v. Coinbase, Inc.