Are Amazon prices fair or not?

marketplace.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. sues Amazon in antitrust case over how it treats sellers on the platform. The market seems to be less worried about inflation this week. "This week, there seems to be buy-in from investors that the Fed truly is not going to raise interest rates, these increased prices that we're seeing right now in the economy are just transitory while supply lines get back in line, and, ultimately, things will get back to normal," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. We're seeing that buy-in in the form of the 10-year Treasury yield drifting down, to closer to 1.5%. It's been as high as 1.7%, Schmidt said. Yields move inversely to prices.

StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street; AMC Falls on Share Sale

Stocks broadly fell on Wall Street in early trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any...
Businessrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Amazon thrived during the pandemic. These drivers say they paid the price

Massive turnover rates. Dissatisfaction with pay. Demanding bosses. Some workers who helped Amazon take advantage of the business opportunity the pandemic brought say they aren't pleased. The Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns left many Americans fearful or unable to shop at physical stores. So they turned to online shopping....
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon to Hold Prime Day Event on June 21- 22

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finalized the Prime Day mega sale event on June 21 and 22. Bloomberg previously revealed the dates. The shopping event will deliver Prime members over 2 million deals across every category. Amazon will spend over $100 million on small business sales for Prime Day and...
ShoppingPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here Comes Amazon's Prime Day: What Investors Should Know

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced on Wednesday morning that its member-only shopping event, Prime Day, is scheduled for June 21 and June 22 -- about a month earlier than usual. The two-day shopping event will feature "epic deals and the best savings Prime has to offer," the e-commerce giant said in a...
StocksZacks.com

5 ETFs to Play Rising Yields

Rates have been rising fast in the United States over the past few weeks on growing risk appetite and reflationary optimism. Vaccine distribution and upbeat economic data pints gave a material boost to the U.S. treasury yields. As of Jun 1, 2021, the benchmark U.S. treasury yield was 1.62% versus 0.93% noted at the start of the year.
BusinessCNBC

European markets cautious as investors monitor rebound hopes, economic data

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Wednesday, following cautious sentiment across other global markets as investors monitor key economic data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.1% above the flatline by early afternoon. The food and beverage sector climbed 0.8% while media stocks fell 0.6%. The cautious trade for...
BusinessCBS News

Amazon says its Prime Day promotion will run from June 21-22

Amazon is bringing back its annual Prime Day as a mid-year event, aiming to juice sales during the typically slower summer period for retailers. The change comes after the ecommerce giant in 2020 postponed the two-day event until October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Day will kick off June...
StocksWiscnews.com

June Stock Market Outlook

After four straight months of gains, the market’s year-to-date surge of nearly 12% may seem like reason to bust out the fireworks and celebrate. Yet many investors have persistent concerns that higher inflation will force the Federal Reserve to stop buying assets or even raise interest rates sooner than expected. And then there’s one of Wall Street’s favorite sayings, “sell in May and go away,” which suggests avoiding the market altogether until after September.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Markets and ETF Investors Plow Forward in May

Markets scraped forward in May, albeit more slowly than in recent months. The Morningstar Global Markets Index--a broad gauge of global equities--added 1.47% last month, bumping its year-to-date return to 11.02%. Bonds continued to inch upward, as interest rates settled. The Morningstar U.S. Core Bond Index climbed 0.27%, marking back-to-back monthly gains after three down months in a row.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Economy Can Handle a Sharp Rise in Inflation, Market Bull Ed Yardeni Predicts

The post-lockdown spending frenzy may contribute to a sharp rise in inflation, but Ed Yardeni believes the economy can handle it. Yardeni, who spent decades on Wall Street running investment strategy for major firms including Prudential and Deutsche Bank, sees inflationary pressures as a temporary byproduct tied to massive reopenings and historic liquidity.
Retailthedcpost.com

DC Sues Amazon Over ‘Illegal Control of Prices’ Across Online Retail Market

DC Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against Amazon accusing the company of “anticompetitive practices” in its treatment of vendors on its online platform. According to the antitrust lawsuit, the e-commerce giant artificially raises prices for consumers by fixing prices via its contracts with third-party sellers, and preventing them from offering their products at lower prices or on better terms on other websites, including their own.
BusinessBusiness Insider

What Amazon's third-party pricing lawsuit means for other marketplaces

The attorney general filed a complaint alleging Amazon uses anticompetitive practices to control third-party sellers' pricing on and off its marketplace. The complaint takes issue with Amazon's fair pricing policy, which lets Amazon restrict or suspend a product's sales if it finds it's listed for a "significantly higher" price on Amazon than it is on another site.
Businessknowtechie.com

The D.C. Attorney General is suing Amazon over price inflation

A new lawsuit brought by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is accusing Amazon of violating the city’s Antitrust Act, by inflating prices and abusing its monopoly in online sales. Filed on Tuesday, the suit alleges that Amazon has been “illegally abusing and maintaining its monopoly power by controlling prices across...
Businesstheregister.com

Amazon hit with antitrust lawsuit after DC AG says TTFN to price fixing

The District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, claiming the internet goliath is illegally abusing its power to manipulate online retail prices and screw over merchants. In his court filing, Washington DC’s Attorney General Karl Racine slammed [PDF] Amazon for insisting that businesses that set up...