Are Amazon prices fair or not?

D.C. sues Amazon in antitrust case over how it treats sellers on the platform. The market seems to be less worried about inflation this week. "This week, there seems to be buy-in from investors that the Fed truly is not going to raise interest rates, these increased prices that we're seeing right now in the economy are just transitory while supply lines get back in line, and, ultimately, things will get back to normal," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. We're seeing that buy-in in the form of the 10-year Treasury yield drifting down, to closer to 1.5%. It's been as high as 1.7%, Schmidt said. Yields move inversely to prices.