Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Second Amendment Update: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott To Sign Permitless Gun Carry Bill

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 12 days ago

Peter Suciu

Politics,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UDLO_0aCBdLd400

Texas residents who are twenty-one years old and older, and who have been convicted of a felony, would be allowed to carry a handgun without a license. No license or permit is required to carry a rifle in the state.

Second Amendment Update: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott To Sign Permitless Gun Carry Bill

Soon residents in the Lone Star State will be able to carry handguns without a permit or license. The measure, which has been long sought after by conservative activists, is on the cusp of becoming law after it passed the Texas Senate approved a compromise on the bill on Monday.

The deal was approved behind closed doors by the Texas State House late Sunday in an 82-62 vote before it headed to the State Senate, where it was approved in a 17–13 vote, the Texas Tribune reported .

The legislation is now headed to the desk of Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said he would sign the permitless carry, also known as “ constitutional carry ,” proposal into law.

“We should have ‘constitutional carry’ in Texas,” Abbott told North Texas radio host Rick Roberts last month.

More from The National Interest Report: Gun Ownership, Concealed-Carry Permits Up Among Women and Minorities The Hard Truth About Suing Gun Manufacturers 7 Things the US Government Requires IDs For

The Senate sponsor of the bill was even more direct in his support for the measure.

“This is a simple restoration of Texans’ constitutional right under the Second Amendment, a right of the people to keep and bear arms,” said Texas State Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown) on the floor Monday. “I think it is a bill that is the strongest bill I've seen in my legislative career regarding the rights of our Second Amendment.”

Under a permitless carry, those Texas residents who are twenty-one years old and older, and who have been convicted of a felony, would be allowed to carry a handgun without a license. No license or permit is required to carry a rifle in the state.

The bill’s supporters have said the law is necessary as four to six hours of training is required to obtain a license to carry a handgun in the Lone Star State. Additionally, there is a written test, fingerprints and other measures including a shooting proficiency test the bill’s authors argued currently “infringes” on the Second Amendment rights of state residents.

The last-minute deal did come with some compromises and that included a Senate amendment that enhances the criminal penalties for felons and family violence offenders caught carrying a gun. An additional Senate change that remained in the final bill requires that the Texas Department of Public Safety offer a free online course on gun safety.

Gun control groups, many Democratic lawmakers, and some law enforcement officials, openly opposed the bill.

“The right to bear arms is not unfettered,” Kevin Lawrence, president of the Texas Municipal Police Association, said at the state Capitol last month, according to NBC News . “We disagree with the folks that push this issue. They take one half of one amendment and ignore the rest of the Constitution.”

Currently, twenty other states have similar laws on the books. In a statement Monday , the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action’s (NRA-ILA’s) Executive Director Jason Ouimet described the bill as the “most significant pro-Second Amendment measure in Texas history.”

Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer who has contributed to more than four dozen magazines, newspapers and websites. He regularly writes about military small arms, and is the author of several books on military headgear including A Gallery of Military Headdress , which is available on Amazon.com .

Image: Reuters

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Schwertner
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Texas Republican#Gun Rights Activists#Guns#State Law#Constitutional Law#The Texas Senate#The State Senate#The Texas Tribune#Us#Texans#Democratic#Capitol#Nbc News#Amazon Com#Reuters#Nra Ila#North Texas Radio#Texas State House#Permitless Gun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Politicsstarlocalmedia.com

Two of Parker's bills signed into law

Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 2497, officially establishing The 1836 Project. Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) first filed House Bill 2497 in March of this year. The 1836 Project will preserve and share the state’s entire, diverse history with current and future generations of Texans, in addition to increasing knowledge of past and present policy decisions made before, during, and after the year 1836.
Texas StatePosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Governor Abbott Signs Bill to Promote Texas Values

I think a portion of this is a good idea, I also think another side to it is a waste of money. Governor Abbott signed HB 2497, filed by Representative Tan Parker. The bill creates the Texas 1836 Project, a nine-person advisory committee that will serve two-year terms to promote and expand education including "the presentation of the history of the State's founding and foundational principles, examination of how Texas has grown closer to those principles throughout its history and explanation of why commitment to those principles is beneficial and justified."
Austin, TXPosted by
National News Alert

Gov. Abbott signs bill establishing Texas 1836 Project; promote "patriotic education"

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that establishes an education system focused on "patriotic education." The bill, House Bill 2497, will create the Texas 1836 Project, according to KVUE. The project will consist of a nine-person advisory committee that will promote and expand education to include "the presentation of the history of the State's founding and foundational principles, examination of how Texas has grown closer to those principles throughout its history and explanation of why commitment to those principles is beneficial and justified."
Austin, TXKTSA

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to sign bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas. Texas lawmakers have given final approval to allowing people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, May 24, 2021 sending it to Gov. Abbott. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
kurv.com

Governor Abbott: No Vaxx Passes Allowed

Governor Greg Abbott acts to thwart the COVID-19 vaccination passport effort in Texas. Yesterday, the Governor signed a new measure which bans businesses from requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination. He tweeted, “Texas is 100-percent open without restrictions or limitations or requirements.”. The move is a follow up to the Governor’s...
PoliticsPosted by
Reform Austin

Texas House Rallies Behind Speaker Dade Phelan, Even As Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Blames Him for Gop Legislative Failures

The unity and levity in the Texas House on the last day of the regular session directed toward Speaker Dade Phelan belied the political strife of the previous few days. “We always go through ups and downs, that’s the nature of the Legislature,” said state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, as the House prepared to adjourn the regular session. “But what we’re really here to tell you is: You did a great job. Thanks for being a friend to the Texas House of Representatives. Thanks for standing up for the Texas House. Thanks for bringing integrity to the Texas House.”
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses special session agenda, veto threat

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been one week since the Texas Legislature left town. But lawmakers left a lot of business unfinished in Gov. Greg Abbott's eyes and he's vowed to call them back. He said to expect at least two special sessions. The second one was expected and will be...
Austin, TXTexas Monthly

Don Huffines Plotted Governor Run as the “Trump Guy.” Then Trump Endorsed Greg Abbott.

Don Huffines arrived at an Austin restaurant for his first meeting of the Senate Republican Caucus and he was nervously clutching one of his favorite documents—the Texas Republican party platform. This was in January of 2015, the state legislative session was underway, and Huffines, one of the newest senators, was still riding high after his defeat of a more moderate Republican incumbent whom he depicted as a crony capitalist and RINO (Republican in Name Only).