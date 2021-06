WILLCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A bear was in a bit of a bind on Monday and it was all caught on camera in southeastern Arizona. The bear somehow got stuck up on a power pole in Willcox. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted the video of the incident on social media. It was originally from Warner Newbauer and Efren Gallego of Sulphur Spring Valley Electric Co-op. In addition to being pretty high up, the bear was in a dangerous spot because it could have gotten electrocuted. Thankfully, Newbauer and Gallego cut the electricity before getting close to the young bear.