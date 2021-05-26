Cancel
Minnesota State

Complaints of racism, bullying in central Minnesota school district prompt calls for change

By Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
INFORUM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLD SPRING, Minn. -- A central Minnesota school district is doing some soul-searching this spring after reports that students of color have been targets of racist bullying. A parent who says her child was subjected to hateful social media messages aired her frustration in a video that's been viewed thousands of times on social media. It's led to calls for a change of culture in the district — and in the wider community.

