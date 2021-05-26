Cancel
Indiana State

NWS: Rain and Damaging Winds Possible Thursday Across Indiana, Dry Weekend

By John Herrick
WIBC.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE–Severe weather is possible for Thursday in some parts of Indiana, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Thursday evening into Thursday night has the potential for severe weather and locally heavy rainfall for a good chunk of the state, especially the southwest portion,” said meteorologist Mike Ryan with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Most of the day on Thursday will be dry and then we’ll start to see thunderstorms move in late in the day.”

