Behind Viral Videos

TikTok owner ByteDance launches share buyback after shelving IPO plans – sources

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short video platform giant TikTok, launched a share buyback this week for current and former employees, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The buyback comes after ByteDance announced in April that it did not have imminent plans...

