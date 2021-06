A space shuttle has returned to NASA's Johnson Space Center almost a decade after it was last "flown." The shuttle, or more specifically, a simulator of the winged spacecraft's flight deck, which provided astronauts with a sense of the motion they would experience during their launch and landing, arrived back in Houston nine years after a plan to put it back into use fell through. A volunteer team is now working to prepare the Motion Base Simulator (or as it was also called, the Shuttle Motion Simulator) for its permanent display at the Lone Star Flight Museum located at nearby Ellington Airport.