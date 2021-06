“This is a pivotal moment for our Alliance, and our collective security,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a virtual press conference. “In a more competitive and unpredictable world, we need transatlantic unity; Europe and North America standing strong together in NATO; so the goal of our NATO 2030 initiative is to prepare our Alliance for the future. Over the past months, Allies have been consulting closely and constructively; we still have some work to do, but we all agree that we must take ambitious and forward-looking decisions to show transatlantic unity not just in words, but in deeds,” he pointed out.