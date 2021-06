Germany, Sweden, and the U.S. got an early lead in 3D printing because the first technologies were commercialized and found initial industrial applications in those countries. The Netherlands became a focal point of the consumer 3D printing wave later on. Subsequently, Chinese firms and U.S. VC funding brought their countries to the fore. But, in the land of Lego and open-faced sandwiches, there was little to no 3D printing activity. Bereft of the tight focus of pro-3D printing Singapore and the largess of the gung ho folks in the UAE, the Danish AM Hub had to make do.