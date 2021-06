The Marvel Comics universe has been getting a surprising remix in the pages of Heroes Reborn, a weekly event that recontextualizes the Marvel heroes and villains that fans know and love. Given his prominence both in comics and on the big screen, it was safe to assume that Thanos would be factoring into the event — and it looks like his role was pretty surprising. Last week's Heroes Reborn #4 created a new power hierarchy among Marvel characters, by revealing one hero who can singlehandedly take down the Mad Titan. Spoilers for Heroes Reborn #4, by Jason Aaron, James Stokoe, Ed McGuinness, Mark Morales, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit, below! Only look if you want to know!