Amazon To Buy MGM Studios In $8.45 Billion Deal

One Warner Bros. exec stepped up to defend the release strategy of HBO Max. Chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Pictures Group Carolyn Blackwood talked to the L.A. Times about the strategy. It doesn’t sound like the studio is backing off of it. Instead, the push for at-home streaming was born out of necessity. Movies have been releasing the same day as theaters for a couple of months this year. When it was announced there was a lot of conversation about how this practice would affect both performers and the many occupations that help bring movies to life. People who make films have their pay tied to some manner of royalties from theater agreements with Warner Bros. The company has listened to these complaints and tried to account for this, but it’s still hotly debated in entertainment circles.