ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – The threat of scammers is having an effect on legitimate law enforcement entities soliciting the public’s support. On Thursday,June 3, 2021, Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott sent out a press release, inviting his community to “join in the fight against crime (by becoming) members of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association.” In existence since 1877, the MSA “is a nonprofit, professional, educational and service organization dedicated to improving the criminal justice system through education, training, service and the protection of the lives and property of the citizens of Michigan.”