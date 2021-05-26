Cancel
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley Could Soon Allow Recycling of Dead Loved Ones

By Boris
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hudson Valey residents may soon be able to recycle the body of a dead family member. A new form of burial may become legal in New York, offering families another option for saying farewell to a loved one. Human composting is now legal in Washington State and was just approved by lawmakers in Colorado. According to CBS New York, the practice has now caught the attention of the state legislature who may also vote on making New York the third state to allow it.

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
State
Colorado State
Hudson, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Hudson, NY
Society
TrafficPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Are Hudson Valley Drivers Worse in the Summer?

Are drivers in the Hudson Valley better when it is 88 degrees outside or when there's 8 feet of snow?. Is it just me or are people in the area driving exceptionally worse than ever lately? Rte 9 has seemed to have been transformed in to the Autobahn. I can't be the only one who has noticed this. I've noticed more distracted drivers along with cars weaving in and out of traffic in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Why Pulling Through to Park Could be Illegal in the Hudson Valley

What could be wrong with pulling through a parking spot? According to experts, a lot. It's the golden ticket of parking situations. You're in a crowded parking lot when you see an empty spot. As you pull in you realize the spot ahead of you is also empty. "Jackpot!" you exclaim as you pull through and park your car facing out, ready to leave without having to back up.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Could Churros Be Coming to Hudson Valley Chipotle Locations?

Now, I'm not calling myself an expert. However, I am well versed when it comes to desserts in and around the Hudson Valley area. Personally, churros are my favorite dessert of all time. I've had them from places like Eddie's Churro Factory food truck and Flores Tapas Bar in Wappingers (which were covered in Nutella). Hudson Taco makes a pretty great churro as well, which is accompanied with local jams and a divine chocolate dipping sauce.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Witnessing Blatant Disrespect for Hudson Valley First-Responders

I witnessed something tonight on my way home tonight that really bothered me. It was a complete disrespect to our Hudson Valley firefighters. As I was walking out of the store tonight I heard sirens and it appeared that something had happened. Walking to my car I saw an ambulance going down one road, and as I started driving and made my way towards the red light, a fire truck turned down the same road that the ambulance went down. The fire truck pulled off 9W and stopped with its lights flashing. It appeared to me that they were attempted to block that entrance to the road as there was an emergency situation ahead.
Dutchess County, NYTimes Union

Where to celebrate Pride in the Hudson Valley

After the spread of COVID-19 restricted last June’s LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations to solely virtual events — or, in some cases, none at all — this month sees a return of events all across the Hudson Valley. From in-person parades to a “Rainbow Prom” for high school students, to various performances by popular drag queens, Hudson Valley’s Pride is as colorful as ever.
Home & Gardenarchitizer.com

House in the Hudson Valley // Alexander Gorlin Architects

Nestled in the woods just below the crest of a hill overlooking a mountain lake in the Hudson River valley, this house is designed to blend into its natural landscape of boulders and rock outcroppings. Clad in a local granite of salmon and gray, with a green roof, sustainable mahogany windows with non-reflective glass, from a distance, the house dissolves into its surroundings.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Central Hudson Worker Struck By Vehicle in Hudson Valley

A Central Hudson worker was hit by a car while directing traffic. The driver allegedly fled the scene. On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., officers from the Red Hook Police Department were dispatched to the area of South Broadway and Garden Street in the Village of Red Hook for a hit and run personal injury accident.
New York City, NYhudsonvalleycountry.com

The Hudson Valley Should Prepare for an Invasion of ‘Citidiots’ This Weekend

It's about to be Memorial Day Weekend... So you know what that means? People from New York City are about to invade the Hudson Valley. Oh, I mean citidiots. You know, the people from Manhattan that drive up in their BMWs but don't know what a turn signal is. The people from Brooklyn that seem to think they control Beacon too. Or maybe it's the family from Westchester that spend 90% of their time in New York City but feel they have a claim to Dutchess County because Westchester is technically the Hudson Valley.
Public HealthPosted by
i95 ROCK

Hudson Valley School Ditches Required Mask Mandate

One Hudson Valley school will ditch required mask mandates starting next week. The coronavirus drastically changed how kids learned for well over a year now. It's hard to believe that around this time last year, parents adapted to becoming part-time teachers and classes were conducted over webcams. I'm not a parent, but from what I've heard it was a total nightmare. Parents, teachers and students of all ages seemed to have their own struggles.
Rockland County, NYdailyvoice.com

One Of Just Two Disney Stores In Hudson Valley Permanently Closes

Disney fans have lost their next-to-last shopping stop for all things Mickey in the Hudson Valley with the closure of the county's one remaining Disney Store. The store located in Rockland County at the Palisades Center in West Nyack has closed permanently, according to the Shop Disney Store locator, shopdisney.com/store-locator-and-special-events.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Heard About This Strange Law That Exists in One Hudson Valley Town?

The things you know? Your mother probably made sure to dress you in an outfit that somehow always matched when you were a kid. This assured that your parents could get that one memorable photograph of you on the first day of school, or during the holidays that they could frame and mount on the mantle. But perhaps color coordinating your clothes could keep you out of trouble with the law later in life?
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dog Detects Burning HV Church, Owner Calls 911 and Saves the Day

I think this is one dog that is going to Heaven. A dog has an astounding sense of smell. There are a lot of myths about how strong that sense actually is but there are a lot of truths as well. Humans have just over 20 olfactory nerves. According to Dog's Best Life, K-9's have millions. Of course they are going to pick up on scents that we can't. Can dogs detect threats and even dangerous situations? One dog in the lower Hudson Valley sure can.