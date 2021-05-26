Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

COVID: 25.0% 14-day avg.; 553 total active; 45.1% fully vaccinated

KFYR-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 5/26, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 25.0%. In total, there have been 109,780 confirmed cases and 1,509 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 38 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 6 ICU beds occupied. 553 cases remain active. 48.7% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 45.1% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 586,060 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

www.kfyrtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Coronavirus
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccine Doses#Population Health#Covid#Avg#Kfyr#Icu#Deaths#True Rate#Health Covid Dashboard#N D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Ford County, KSDodge City Daily Globe

Ford County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 23% of people fully vaccinated

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna). Kansas reported 313,559 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.37% from the week before. The five counties with the highest percentage of their...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

CDC: COVID cases in fully vaccinated remains rare

U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
California StateMonterey County Herald

COVID: Half of California adults fully vaccinated

Half of Californians 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a key milestone ahead of June 15 when the state will lift most pandemic social distancing and capacity limit restrictions. About 68 percent of California adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers...
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

51 Percent of Pennsylvania Adults Fully Vaccinated; Total Deaths Surpass 27K; Statewide Hospitalizations Fall Below 1,200

Pennsylvania will lift its coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions Memorial Day. However, the mask mandate will remain in effect until 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. As of Saturday morning, 51 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Statewide cases, deaths and testing.
Public HealthPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Maine CDC Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases and 2 Additional Deaths

According to the Maine CDC's Wednesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 67,880, an increase of 61 since Tuesday. 2 additional deaths were reported of individuals with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 827. 2,026 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 90 are currently hospitalized with 30 in intensive care and 20 on a ventilator.
Allen County, INaroundfortwayne.com

Allen County COVID-19 vaccination totals announced

Yesterday morning, Mindy Waldron, Department Administrator for the Allen County Department of Health announced COVID-19 vaccination totals for Allen County Indiana. On January 13, 2021, at the ACDH COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic opened at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum COVID-19. Since then, 40k+ Allen County residents have been vaccinated. Overall, 275k+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 130k+ are fully vaccinated. This means 40% of the vaccine-eligible residents in Allen County have been vaccinated.
Kandiyohi, MNWest Central Tribune

COVID-19 14-day case rates have decreased across the state, as vaccinations add up

All area counties but one recorded a decrease in their 14-day COVID-19 case rate in Thursday’s weekly report from the Minnesota Department of Health. Vaccination rates in most area counties indicate that 50% or more of the population 12 and older have had at least one shot. Only three of the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune have vaccination percentages less than 50% — Kandiyohi, Meeker and Stearns.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Nearly Half of Mass. Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

The number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts is approaching 50%, state officials said. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said late Saturday that more than 3.4 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. Massachusetts has about 7 million residents. The New England states have paced the...
Burleigh County, NDBismarck Tribune

COVID-19 active cases creep up in North Dakota, but hospitalizations fall

COVID-19 active cases are creeping up in North Dakota, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations are declining. The state's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 410 active cases statewide and 99 in Burleigh-Morton counties, a third straight day of an increase. But active cases remain far below the state's pandemic high of 11,656 reported last Nov. 11.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Could lack of fully vaccinated people in Alabama lead to COVID-19 surge during Memorial Day weekend?

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — With the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday weekend approaching, are heath officials fearing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections?. According to Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, the state is heading in the right direction when it comes to lowering the number of COVID-19 cases, but he is still urging those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.
Burleigh County, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota has 3 new COVID-19 deaths; new rent aid program launched

North Dakota health officials have confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths, after a stretch of five days without one. Meanwhile, state officials on Thursday announced they have launched a new coronavirus pandemic rent aid program that "can now assist households at higher income levels and for a longer period of time" and potentially help tens of thousands of people stay in their homes.
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; no new deaths for fifth straight day

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday confirmed 84 new cases of COVID-19 but no new coronavirus-related deaths for a fifth straight day. The new cases were from 2,660 tests processed Tuesday, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 4.4%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Tuesday stood at 3.13%, in the target range of less than 5%, where it's been all year.
Colorado StateDenver Post

Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue bumpy descent as new cases fall slightly

COVID-19 hospitalizations are still trending down in Colorado, but the progress is bumpier than expected. New cases dropped again last week, though not as sharply as they had earlier in May. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 4,588 cases in the week ending Sunday, which was 316 fewer than in the previous week. Deaths haven’t yet returned to their levels before the latest wave, though.
Bismarck, NDINFORUM

Two North Dakota jails refuse to offer COVID-19 shots to inmates

BISMARCK — Inmates at two of North Dakota's biggest jails have no opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccinations after local law enforcement leaders opted not to make the jab available. Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben and Williams County Sheriff Verlan Kvande said the jails they oversee aren't offering vaccinations to those...
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Thursday's vaccination updates: Champaign County active cases fall to lowest point in 280 days; Piatt milestone — 6,000 fully vaccinated residents

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 322 overnight, according to data updated Thursday. The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 87,673 — or 41.8 percent of the...