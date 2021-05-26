COVID: 25.0% 14-day avg.; 553 total active; 45.1% fully vaccinated
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 5/26, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 25.0%. In total, there have been 109,780 confirmed cases and 1,509 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 38 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 6 ICU beds occupied. 553 cases remain active. 48.7% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 45.1% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 586,060 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**www.kfyrtv.com