Updated Evaluation: Austin Brown

With “Super Seniors” granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility and all college players given a pass on 2020 with another year to play ball, college football’s recruiting process is off kilter, especially with a wide-open transfer portal. If a high school prospect has a chance to prove why a college program should put an offer down on him with limited scholarships available, best that player take advantage of the live in-person reps. With offers from Kansas and Middle Tennessee, three-star 2022 Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers is hitting the college camp circuit showcasing his skills when he can. So far the Arkansas standout has worked out for coaches at Memphis and Colorado with trips ahead to South Alabama, Arkansas, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee.