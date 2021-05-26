Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Updated Evaluation: Austin Brown

By Allen Trieu
247Sports
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing him at the UC Report event in St. Louis, we take a closer look at Johnston City (Ill.) safety Austin Brown's evaluation and comparison.

