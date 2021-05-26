Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brandon, VT

Does Brandon need an energy committee?

mountaintimes.info
 9 days ago

On Monday, the Brandon Select Board agreed to provide goals and responsibilities for the Energy Committee now that the board has completed the preferred solar siting project. “We have been on hiatus for a few months,” said Jack Schneider, a member of the energy committee. “We are looking for direction forward – should we be absorbed back into the Planning Commission or add one member to the Planning Commission to bring them to nine members?”

mountaintimes.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandon, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Brandon, VT
Government
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brandon Select Board#The Energy Committee#The Planning Commission#The Select Board#Solar#Direction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Evslin: Broadband equity isn’t happening in Vermont this year

Why did Progressive Senator Pearson lead the opposition?. by Tom Evslin You’d think Progressives would be all in for a plan to use a fraction of federal Rescue funds to assure that every Vermont family regardless of income or location had a chance to get connected immediately to the broadband service they need to participate in the post-pandemic world. You’d be wrong!
Rutland County, VTmountaintimes.info

Carol Geery running for Mill River School Board

On May 18, there will be a special election for a seat on the Mill River School Board. My experience demonstrates that I will be able to contribute the leadership needed to help the school district move forward. My background in Communication supports an understanding of the barriers that occur...
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Anti-discrimination statement

I’m proud of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen for their vote making Rutland the first Vermont city to adopt a “declaration of inclusion.”. As stated in Rutland Herald on Tuesday, May 4, “The board unanimously approved the resolution, which ‘condemns racism and discrimination of any type and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, or disability’ and dedicates the town to being ‘a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.'"
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

Workforce development critical to drive the economy in Vermont

Editor’s Note: Michael Metz is a retired materials scientist, entrepreneur, and business owner. He has a history of board leadership with profit and nonprofit organizations and currently serves in that role for the Maker Space Generator and The Vermont Community Foundation. This commentary is the seventh in a 10-part series in which the authors respond to the pressing topics identified in a draft “Proposition for the Future of Vermont” developed by the non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development, futureofvermont.org.