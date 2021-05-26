Does Brandon need an energy committee?
On Monday, the Brandon Select Board agreed to provide goals and responsibilities for the Energy Committee now that the board has completed the preferred solar siting project. “We have been on hiatus for a few months,” said Jack Schneider, a member of the energy committee. “We are looking for direction forward – should we be absorbed back into the Planning Commission or add one member to the Planning Commission to bring them to nine members?”mountaintimes.info