‘Superstore, ‘Saved by the Bell’ and More TV Series to Consider This Emmy Season

Like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter also calls Ken Jeong one of the biggest winners of the just-concluded TV season since The Masked Singer is TV's top-rated broadcast entertainment show in the 18-49 demo, while I Can See Your Voice is among the Top 5 new shows in the demo. Grey's Anatomy and NCIS are also winners with their very strong ratings as they enter their late teens. Meanwhile the biggest losers of the seasons include the awards shows with big viewership drops and the scattershot scheduling due to the pandemic. "Among the many, many things the pandemic disrupted (and far down the list in terms of importance) is the ability for producers to churn out big batches of scripted TV episodes," says Rick Porter. "This Is Us, for instance, never aired more than three episodes in a row this season. Young Sheldon‘s longest stretch was a seven-week run to close the season. The scattershot scheduling especially in the first half of the season was likely a factor in ratings declines."