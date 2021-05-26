Cancel
'Superstore, 'Saved by the Bell' and More TV Series to Consider This Emmy Season

By Daniel D'Addario, Caroline Framke
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
The Emmys face a fascinating set of choices this year. With the reigning comedy and drama champs, “Schitt’s Creek” and “Succession,” both out of the running — one having concluded its run and the other ineligible after a COVID-imposed production hiatus — there would seem to be the opportunity to infuse the two top categories with shows that have never been honored before. Other series categories, too, see potential first-time nominees announcing themselves. What better way to mark a deeply unconventional TV season than by calling attention to the potential first-time best series honorees? Academy, take note: There’s room to make history and celebrate something new.

