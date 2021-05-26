Highland Games Alma

This weekend, Highland Blush coffee shop in Alma will host “Mortal Mystery,” a festival of short plays for the small stage, all written by Michigan playwrights. The festival includes “Things We Didn’t Lose in the Fire,” written by Joshua Zietler and directed by Kat Johns; “Clipped,” written by Christopher Tremblay and directed by Jeff Howell, “The Waiting Room,” written by Joshua Zietler and directed by Anthony Emmons; “The Heart of Things,” written and directed by Michelle Lucchesi; and “Stormy Inland Seas,” written by Raymond Goodwin and directed by Kat Johns with Assistant Director Anthony Emmons and Acting Coach Joshua Zietler.