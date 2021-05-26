Cancel
Alma, MI

Highland Games Alma

The Oakland Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a taste of the Highlands at the Highland Experience, a scaled-down Highland Festival, 3-10 p.m. Friday, May 28, in downtown Alma. Activities will include musical performances by the Chelsea House Orchestra, CrossBow, the Alma High School Jazz band and others, with Highland dancing, arts and crafts, athletic exhibitions, kids' games and a queen coronation. Local businesses also will offer sidewalk sales and free samples. Visit Facebook.com/almahighlandfestival, or call 989-463-8979.

www.theoaklandpress.com
