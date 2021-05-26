Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

By DAN GELSTON
TribTown.com
 9 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house...

www.tribtown.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Michael Andretti
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Bobby Rahal
Person
Dario Franchitti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Race#Indianapolis 500#Brickyard#Borg Warner Trophy#Haitian#Augusta National#The Denver Post#British#Formula One#Indycar#Kv Racing Technology#Rll#Ap#Ims#Baby Borg#Borg Warner#Los Angeles Angels#Suburban Indianapolis#Repeat Winners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
Related
Indianapolis, INMotorsport.com

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato

Every year BorgWarner adds $20,000 to a bonus prize it started in 1995 for a driver who can win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years, but only once has it been paid out – to Helio Castroneves in 2002. The Brazilian star won $160,000, and the fund returned to $20,000...
Motorsportsthe-race.com

Grosjean: ‘Traffic cost us’ first IndyCar win

Pole-sitter Romain Grosjean believes “traffic cost us the win” as he was usurped by Rinus VeeKay for IndyCar victory on the Indianapolis road course. Dale Coyne Racing driver Grosjean was in scintillating form all weekend at the Brickyard, bagging pole position in just his third qualifying session since moving over from Formula 1.
Indianapolis, INPharos-Tribune

Sato hungry to win 3rd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house...
Indianapolis, INchatsports.com

Indianapolis 500 to single out Takuma Sato during driver introductions for 2020 victory

INDIANAPOLIS -- Takuma Sato will receive an overdue celebration this weekend for winning last year's Indianapolis 500 in front of empty grandstands. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was empty aside from essential personnel last August when Sato won his second Indianapolis 500. The pandemic had prevented a crowd and it denied Sato some of the traditional spoils that come with the victory.
Indianapolis, INwcn247.com

Sato set for overdue celebration of last year's Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato will finally be honored at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for winning last season's race. Sato won the delayed race held in August without fans and inside a mostly empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway because of the pandemic. Sato will be singled out for his feat before Sunday’s race during driver introductions. He will also take part in a special race day interview in front of the fans. He starts 15th on Sunday driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He is trying to become the sixth driver to win consecutive Indianapolis 500s.
MotorsportsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Exciting Races in Indy 500 History

The Indianapolis 500 is often known as “The Greatest Spectacle In Racing,” with cars speeding around the track at over 200 mph with drivers chasing Indy 500 glory. The race is thrilling, often featuring crashes, daring passes, and photo finishes.  While every Indy 500 features some exciting moments, a handful of the 104 races so […]
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Driver Takuma Sato aims for 3rd Indy 500 win

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Winning the Indianapolis 500 takes practice, patience, skill and a few lucky breaks here and there. One of those people who knows all about what it takes to win the Indianapolis 500 is Takuma Sato. WISH-TV’s sports director Anthony Calhoun caught up with Sato, a two-time...
Motorsportsracer.com

Gagne takes third straight with dominant VIR victory

Three races a championship does not make, but the performance of Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha’s Jake Gagne certainly makes sleeping a little rough for those who are racing against him. Gagne won his third straight MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike race on Sunday at VIRginia International Raceway, and he did...
Indianapolis, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Odon native on elite list of Indy 500 winners

His name likely doesn’t ring a bell like Al Unser, Dario Franchitti, Dan Wheldon and Helio Castroneves but Joe Dawson from Odon is part of the elite list of Indianapolis 500 winners too. Dawson won the second running of the Indianapolis 500, held in 1912. Born in Odon in July...
Indianapolis, INwcn247.com

Party Time: Indy 500 is biggest sporting event of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will open its gates to 135,000 spectators on Sunday for the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic. Its about 40% of attendance and leaves 100,000 empty seats in the permanent grandstands. Scott Dixon will start from the pole alongside two of IndyCar's rising stars. Colton Herta is a 21-year-old budding American star and Rinus Veekay at 20 is IndyCar's most recent winner. The race includes nine former Indy 500 winners but a changing of the guard toward younger drivers has made a new winner a real possibility.
Speedway, INFox 59

Indy 500 fans celebrate race, decorate homes

SPEEDWAY– The 500 spectacle of homes is a new Indy 500 tradition that lets race fans show off their community and their love for the greatest spectacle in racing. Dozens of homeowners are taking part across Central Indiana, but especially in Speedway. We talk to two participating homeowners, Michelle Lidy and Julie Calvert.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

David Malsher-Lopez is Motorsport.com’s U.S. editor, covering the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Since completing journalism college in 1994, he has worked for Autosport, TRMG, Motor Sport, Autosport (again) and Racer, before joining Motorsport.com in 2015… where he has found himself enjoying a third spell writing for Autosport. Over the course of those 27 years, he has served as a journalist, sub-editor, features editor, deputy editor and editor. In 2015, he also wrote Will Power’s biography. David lives with his wife Sophia in California and when not writing about racing, he will be found reading about planes and classic cars, attending airshows, listening to a wide variety of music or watching cop shows from the ’70s. He intends to one day own a grand piano, an Airedale terrier and a vintage Pontiac. He doesn’t do Facebook and doesn’t understand Instagram but can be found @DavidMalsher on Twitter.
Indianapolis, INagrinews-pubs.com

Dairy association hands milk to Indy 500 winner

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — One of the longest standing traditions at the Indianapolis 500 was started in 1936, when Louis Meyer won the race and asked for a bottle of cold buttermilk. From then on, the winners of the Indy 500 have been handed a cold bottle of milk when they step into Victory Circle.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Indy 500 echoes and the Victory Circle absences caused by the CART-IRL Split

(Editor’s note: NBC Sports is marking the 25-year anniversary of the eventful 1996 Indy 500 – the first conducted after the IRL-CART split – through an oral history series this week, continuing today with the memories of CART’s ill-fated U.S. 500. Monday: John Menard recalls an emotional and eventful May 1996. Tuesday: Buddy Lazier on his fairy tale comeback victory in the 1996 Indy 500. Wednesday: The U.S. 500 at Michigan and what precipitated it. Today’s final installment: A look at the aftermath.)
Indianapolis, INwcn247.com

Indy fans, start your party! Fans flock to IMS for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fans have turned out in large numbers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of Sunday's Indianapolis 500. The speedway saw crowds for qualifying last weekend that rivaled the sizable ones last seen in 2016 for the 100th running of the race. The Indy 500 will drop the green flag with a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 fans. That will equaly about 40% of the speedway's capacity. It will still easily be the largest sporting event in the world in terms of attendance since the pandemic began.