Seventeen shares music video for 'All My Love' acoustic version

May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a special video Wednesday for the "All My Love" acoustic version.

The video shows the members of Seventeen performing in a sunny, breezy field. The members wear coordinating white shirts and blue jeans.

Seventeen released the video to celebrate its sixth anniversary with its fans, known as Carat. The group wished its fans a happy anniversary on Twitter.

The original version of "All My Love" appears on Seventeen's EP Semicolon, released in October.

Seventeen will release the new mini album Your Choice on June 18.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.