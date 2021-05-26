Atmos by CallCabinet Among the First to Achieve Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams

Atmos by CallCabinet achieves Certified Solution for Microsoft Teams status for voice, video, screen capture, analytics, security, storage and scalability.

Atmos certified after months of rigorous testing ensures a trusted solution that has met Microsoft's strictest standard for security, availability and quality.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — CallCabinet, a leading global provider of Azure-native call recording, AI-analytics, and quality control solutions, is pleased to announce Microsoft’s certification of their Atmos platform for Microsoft Teams. After several months of rigorous third-party testing, including network testing, quality assurance, interoperability with the Teams user experience and customer support, Atmos met or exceeded the security requirements of the compliance certification process for voice, video, and screen share, delivering unparalleled security, unlimited storage and infinite scalability.

Before becoming a certified Microsoft solution for compliance recording, CallCabinet’s long-standing partnership thrived as an IP Co-Sell Ready and IP Co-Sell Incentivised Partner. Featured in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource Marketplace, Atmos has widely been considered the natural compliance recording and voice analytics solution due to the direct integration into the Teams environment; providing a rapidly deployed, highly resilient, multi-branch and multi-tenant solution that ensures compliance from any location or device.

As part of CallCabinet’s value proposition, Atmos has several key implementation strategies for Enterprises where MS Teams are deployed. Options such as:

BYOL (Bring Your Own Licenses): Atmos can be deployed within the Enterprise’s Azure Private Cloud instance providing complete control and management of data.

Migration of legacy voice data: Seamless migration of legacy premise-based recording systems to the Atmos cloud and aggregation of multiple voice sources. Record, analyze, and organize all data sources: As a core competency, we facilitate enterprise migration of conversations to the cloud.

Your Data is Always Yours: The open architecture of Atmos ensures that your call recordings and data will always be accessible to you. Our platform captures standard file formats, keeps them fully secure, and enables you to share voice data and business-critical analytics across your enterprise.

In addition to delivering scalable call recording, retrieval and storage of Microsoft Teams communications, Atmos delivers an all-in-one suite of business-critical applications. CallCabinet delivers AI-powered voice analytics, customizable quality control and agent evaluation to reveal highly actionable insights from every customer interaction. And as Teams usage expands globally, Atmos provides needed data ownership compliance via its locational storage options and flexible licensing options.

"Businesses worldwide are adopting Microsoft Teams as their collaboration tool at a record pace because it provides effortless team activity across any device in any location," stated Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet CEO. "Thousands of businesses operate within highly regulated industries, and the need for a certified, multi-tenant, Cloud-based call recording platform has never been greater. Because Atmos captures Teams recordings directly inside the Azure fabric, we were able to implement location strategies that ensure customer compliance with growing data sovereignty regulations. Atmos is designed not only to protect companies but to convert their Microsoft Teams recordings into highly actionable customer data."

To learn more about Atmos by CallCabinet and our compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams, visit www.callcabinet.com.

About CallCabinet

CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service. Atmos by CallCabinet makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. CallCabinet leads the migration from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the Cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data that big data business solutions can utilize. CallCabinet’s recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Our scalable solution reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) while providing businesses full ownership of their security compliance, controls and data. Atmos’ cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system/platform agnostic – changing compliance from locational to individual. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Discover the power, flexibility, and scalability of Atmos at www.callcabinet.com.

Jessica Kruger

CallCabinet

+1 561-560-3022