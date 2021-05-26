Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ti0DI_0aCBanyF00

(Reuters) - PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will play a charity golf match next month in Montana against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Turner Sports said on Wednesday.

The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played in a modified alternate shot format, is scheduled for July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky.

Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest major champion on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, collected a record-extending seventh Super Bowl win in February.

The duo teamed up last May in the second installment of The Match where they lost to 15-times major champion Tiger Woods and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

“Tom and I have some unfinished business. Unfortunately, it will be at Bryson and Aaron’s expense,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter.

Mickelson beat Woods in the inaugural version of The Match in 2018 and joined forces with Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley last November to defeat Manning and three-times NBA champion Stephen Curry.

This year’s event will include donations made to Feeding America, among other charities.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterback#Golf Mickelson#Turner Sports#The Match#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Twitter#Nba#Basketball Hall#Face#November#Moonlight Basin#Feeding America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Packers Update Aaron Rodgers' Status Amid Broncos Trade Rumors

With full-scale Organized Team Activites fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
GolfPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (May)

Bryson DeChambeau’s WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. After experimenting with a RadSpeed Prototype at the Masters, DeChambeau has returned to his King LTD Pro driver. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed predictions from advanced model

After separating from the competition to claim his first career major championship, Collin Morikawa will look to defend his title when the 2021 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 20 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. The PGA Championship 2021 will be the 103rd playing of this illustrious tournament, and this year's edition will feature a star-studded field. In fact, the 2021 PGA Championship field will feature over 150 of the world's best players competing for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.
GolfTelegraph

Golf betting tips: Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson picks

We head into mid-May with our expert tipster’s golf betting tips, ranging from 7/5 to 60/1, for the Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson. Danny Willett hosts the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry this week. The tournament starts on Wednesday morning and finishes on Saturday afternoon, so punters need to get their European Tour investments in place quickly.
Golfoddschecker.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

TPC Craig Ranch is the third different venue for this event in the last four renewals as the event cuts its long ties with TPC Las Colinas. A new venue is always a challenge for punters but this one looks a shade easier to analyse than most maiden tracks. Here we have a 7400+ yard course with long par 3s and short par 5s. A creek meanders its way through the course and could be an issue with some drives off the tee but generally speaking the course looks wide open and with little hazards off the tee looks set up for a bomber to dominate. Strokes Gained off the tee will be of high importance I'd suggest and maybe birdie or better leaders are worth looking to for a pointer as to who may score well. TPC courses are usually a great setup with I expect plenty of birdies here.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Dallas, TXCBS Sports

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jordan Spieth, fade Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama all return from month-long breaks this week to take on TPC Craig Ranch in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event tees off Thursday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field also includes world No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Spieth is hot on their heels at 10-1.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau DRIVES the green on Par-4 at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau has added another drive to his list of bombs this year on the PGA Tour, as he drove the par-4 14th hole at the AT&T Bryson Nelson on Thursday. The 14th hole at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas is 324 yards long, which is just about longer than the 27-year-old's average driving distance this season, with a series of bunkers surrounding the green.
NFLESPN

Mark Scheifele has pet goats named after GOATs Tom Brady and Tiger Woods

Tom Brady and Tiger Woods attended a Winnipeg Jets practice recently. Full disclosure: Neither GOAT was actually in attendance. But two actual goats named in the sports legends' honor by their owner, Jets star Mark Scheifele, made their presence known. "They were buzzing around on the ice, so that was...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau in awe of Rory McIlroy's "INCREDIBLE" resolve

Bryson DeChambeau had some extremely kind words to say about Rory McIlroy following his recent victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last week. McIlroy ended his year-and-a-half winless drought with a one-shot win at Quail Hollow, a place he has now won at three times during his impressive career. Following...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by top-rated model that called six majors

The 2021 PGA Championship begins Thursday, May 20. The world's top players will travel to South Carolina to take on the stunning and spectacularly difficult Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in an attempt to defeat a talented 2021 PGA Championship field. Among the 156 players in the field at the PGA Championship 2021 will be two-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka, 2017 PGA champ Justin Thomas, 2014 champ Rory McIlroy and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
Golfrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Golf FanDuel Picks (PGA DFS) - AT&T Byron Nelson

Hello RotoBaller PGA crew! It's great to be back with you guys and I appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller!. In this article we'll discuss some of the standout PGA DFS plays available on FanDuel for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. While it's impossible to hit on every player, we'll touch on some different plays across all price ranges, breaking the groups down into "High", "Mid", and "Low" price options that are worth considering.