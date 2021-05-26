Extended TAILOR-PCI Data Again Show No Gains for Genotype-Guided Meds

Cisplatin chemotherapy is the standard of care for medically fit patients in advanced urothelial carcinoma. Unfortunately, up to 50% of these patients are medically ineligible for cisplatin due to low-performance status, renal dysfunction, or other medical comorbidities. Immune checkpoint blockade is a first-line therapeutic option in either platinum ineligible patients or carboplatin eligible patients whose tumors also express PD-L1. Patients who are ineligible for cisplatin and progress on immune checkpoint blockade have limited treatment options, and many efforts are underway to expand the therapeutic armamentarium for this disease stage. EV-201 is a pivotal, single-arm, 2-cohort study. Cohort 2 enrolled cisplatin-ineligible patients with prior anti-PD-1/L1 treatment and no prior platinum for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Previously presented (and now published) primary analysis results of EV-201 Cohort 2 included an overall response rate of 52% and a complete response rate of 20%, with a median duration of response of 10.9 months. In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Bradley McGregor, MD, highlights the 2021 ASCO presentation that reported updated results with three additional months of follow-up in which all responders were followed for ≥ 6 months after the onset of response in 2-cohort of EV-201. Dr McGregor shares the results of these new data. These data show the potential for enfortumab vedotin as a non-platinum option for cisplatin-ineligible patients following anti-PD-1/L1 treatment.