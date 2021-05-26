Cancel
Grizzlies vs. Jazz NBA Playoffs Game 2 Picks and Odds Breakdown

By Kenny Ducey
SportsBook Review
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jazz are in a bit of a predicament, losing to the eighth-seeded Grizzlies at home in Game 1. In a game with so much meaning, Utah will be glad to see Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup, who’s been missing for about a month due to an ankle injury. With such a solid defensive performance in Game 1 from Memphis, will Mitchell alone be able to cure what ails the Jazz, or will the hole get deeper? We’ll tell you where to look at SBR’s top-rated sportsbooks.

