Grizzlies vs. Jazz NBA Playoffs Game 2 Picks and Odds Breakdown
The Jazz are in a bit of a predicament, losing to the eighth-seeded Grizzlies at home in Game 1. In a game with so much meaning, Utah will be glad to see Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup, who’s been missing for about a month due to an ankle injury. With such a solid defensive performance in Game 1 from Memphis, will Mitchell alone be able to cure what ails the Jazz, or will the hole get deeper? We’ll tell you where to look at SBR’s top-rated sportsbooks.www.sportsbookreview.com