Violent Crimes

Marilyn Manson wanted for alleged simple misdemeanor assault of videographer at 2019 concert in NH

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe firestorm against Marilyn Manson continues as The Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire has an active arrest warrant against the shock rocker. Last night (25th), the department stated via social media that they have an active arrest warrant on Manson (real name Brian Warner) for two counts of simple misdemeanor assault. The incident is from 2019, where Manson allegedly spit on a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The police department made it clear these assaults are not sexual. It is a Class A misdemeanor in NH where Manson can face a possible jail sentence for less than a year and a fine of $2,000.00 or less.

