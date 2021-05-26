Cancel
Pallavi Chhelavda Keeps People Engaged At Home With Vastu Live Shows

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 13 days ago

Pallavi Chhelavda Keeps People Engaged At Home With Vastu Live Shows

Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De

— Pallavi Chhelavda

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Your home is a window to your soul. And in this time that’s filled with trials and tribulations, it’s essential to do what you must to cleanse your home, and in turn, your soul. Many people believe a deep cleanse is all your home needs, but the architectural setup of your home heavily dictates the positive energy surrounding it.

Pallavi Chhelavda has been guiding homeowners on how to combine essential elements into their living space to promote harmony, happiness, prosperity, and good health. And since lockdown measures are still rampant, these instructional guides are being relayed through the online platform, known as Vastu Live Shows.

What’s Happening in Vastu Live Shows?

Instead of following the principles of Vastu Shastra blindly, it’s important to internalize the ideology and fully understand its role in your life and your home. To help introduce individuals to Vastu Shastra, Pallavi Chhelavda has been hosting Vastu Live Shows that acquaint new and old followers with the practice.

Pallavi Chhelavda is a Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra expert who helps individuals gain a deeper understanding of ancient science. The live shows introduce the concept of Vastu Shastra, its importance and how it can be implemented into daily life to reap positive benefits. The renowned expert answers questions and commonly held misconceptions about this ancient science. She also provides tips and tricks for anyone who is hoping to excel in the art of Vastu Shastra.

For anyone who wants to get a deeper understanding of how the Vastu Live Shows work, Pallavi Chhelavda’s official YouTube channel has prerecorded sessions available for viewing.

What Are The Benefits?

The rising interest in Vastu Shastra stems from the many benefits the practice provides. Here are two main advantages that encourage people to continue their new way of life.

Inner peace: Living in a clutter-free space that is optimized for your use ensures that you’re always in a place that puts your mind at ease. After all the stress from the outside world, it’s essential to fall back into a place that you can relax in.

Self-discovery: A lot of the Vastu Shastra practitioners encourage individuals to look within themselves and see what influences them. It can help you highlight sturdier and longer-lasting structures that further benefit you. It’s a great way to be well-acquainted with yourself and your needs.

Timings

Pallavi Chhelavda’s Vastu Shastra Live Shows are available to view on her official channel at the following timings:

Facebook every Saturday (3:00 – 4:30 PM EST)

Instagram every Saturday (5:00 – 6:00 PM EST)

YouTube every Sunday (3:00 – 4:30 PM EST)

More information about Pallavi Chhelavda’s qualifications and achievements can be found on her official website. She can also be contacted at 407-529-5714 for more information.

Pallavi Chhelavda

Vastu Fengshui Research Institute

+1 4075295714

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

