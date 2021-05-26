Securiteam Provides Logipix Intelligent Video Monitoring Solutions in Florida

One of the nation’s best in security systems and technology solutions is empowering businesses and organizations with a breakthrough video monitoring system.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Securiteam announced today that it is now providing Logipix intelligent video monitoring solutions in Florida.

“We are very excited to offer Logipix intelligent video monitoring solutions,” said Rob Cirillo, CEO, and Spokesperson for Securiteam. “When it comes to protecting businesses and facilities, it’s more important than ever to stay ahead of the technological curve. At Securiteam, our dedication to providing customers with innovative security options has extended to intelligent video monitoring solutions that are one-of-a-kind.”

Securiteam is an advanced security, technology, and surveillance company that has installed $100,000 cameras in airports and secure ports of calls and stadiums. Securiteam, Cirillo said, creates security systems for entire apartment buildings, complexes, developments, and more. The company also provides security for entire hospitals, including facial recognition software that can follow individuals around the entire hospital and alert security if the person is somewhere, he or she doesn’t belong.

Cirillo explained that because Securiteam uses ultra-high-definition security cameras and advanced software solutions, the company is able to take wide-area surveillance to the next level of efficiency and excellence.

“The Securiteam professionals are proud to be able to offer customers access to the Logipix surveillance system, which elevates the concept of high-tech and ultra-high-definition surveillance to impressive new standards,” Cirillo said.

As to where can intelligent video monitoring be used, Cirillo revealed that intelligent video monitoring can prove extremely useful in a variety of high-traffic locations.

“Our Logipix intelligent video monitoring solutions provide the advanced technology to keep airports safe and function just as efficiently around seaports,” Cirillo stressed before adding, “They’re quickly becoming a staple security feature in both government and defense facilities. Sports stadiums and other critical infrastructure, such as transportation hubs, benefit from high-definition security cameras as well. This is due to their high-megapixel images paired with real-time analytics.”

For more information, please visit securiteam.us/blog and https://securiteam.us/about-us/history/.

###

About Securiteam

Securiteam is the Tampa area’s premier business security systems and technology solutions provider. Trusted by top businesses throughout the region, we design, install, and maintain a wide array of cutting-edge solutions ranging from simple access cards and FOB services to comprehensive virtual security guard systems.

Contact Details:

13745 N. Nebraska Ave.

Tampa, FL 33613

United States

<

p class=”contact” dir=”auto” style=”margin: 1em 0″>Rob Cirillo

Securiteam

+1 813-909-7775