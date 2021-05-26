Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Former Texas Police Officer Sentenced to Federal Prison, Distributing Obscene Visual Representations Of Child Sexual Abuse

By National News Room
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b14DI_0aCBaSNs00

A federal judge yesterday sentenced 27-year-old former San Antonio police officer Sebastian Torres to eight years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for the distribution of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

On February 26, 2020, the San Antonio resident pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children and admitted he sent numerous obscene depictions of young children being sexually assaulted to another individual on October 31, 2019. During this investigation, local authorities executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and seized the defendant’s cell phone which was used to commit the offense.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division made the announcement.

This investigation was initiated by the San Antonio Police Department and then proceeded as a joint investigation with the San Antonio FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Police#Criminal Sexual Abuse#Child Abuse#Child Sexual Exploitation#Childhood Sexual Abuse#Federal Prison#Charge Christopher Combs#San Antonio Division#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division#Criminal Division#Obscenity Section#Officer#Authorities#U S Attorneys#Supervised Release#Fbi Special Agent#Commit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

15 Fifteen Members Of Baltimore “Triple C” Gang Facing Federal Indictment, Drug Distribution, Racketeering, 18 Murders And 27 Attempted Murders

BALTIMORE, MD. – A federal grand jury has returned a second superseding indictment that charges a total of 15 Baltimore defendants for their participating in violent racketeering and/or drug conspiracies. Eleven of the defendants, including seven new defendants, are charged with participating in a racketeering conspiracy that allegedly resulted in...
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

Lake Wales City Commissioner Arrested After Threatening A Child With A Gun

LAKE WALES, FL. – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lake Wales city commissioner Kristen Fitzgerald, 41, on Thursday, and charged her with one count of interference with child custody (F-3) and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F-3). Deputies say Fitzgerald removed an 11-year-old child from his home without permission and threatened him with a firearm.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Shooting And Aggravated Assault

LAKELAND, Fla. – On Wednesday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 22-year-old Pierre Drahorad of Gibson Oaks Drive in Lakeland. The investigation began during the late evening hours of June 1, 2021, when PCSO received a 911 call from a female victim who reported that a man driving an orange Dodge Challenger had just shot one of her family members in the face, and was following her as she fled the scene with an elderly family member, a teen, and a child in her car.