A Moorhead man has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison for the murder and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman in April 2020. Ethan Broad, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder with intent on May 21 and was sentenced to 30.5 years in prison for the murder of Dystenee Avery in Moorhead last year, court documents show. He'll get credit for the 400 days he's already served in jail.