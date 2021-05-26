U.S. judge rejects Bayer’s $2 billion deal to resolve future Roundup lawsuits

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. On January 4, 2014, Rice Energy (at that time run by Dan Rice IV) hired Vice President for Completions (head fracker) Babatunde Ajayi. After Ajayi assembled a team and a system that propelled Rice to become one of the leading Marcellus/Utica drillers, Rice fired Ajayi on October 31, 2016. Rice claimed Ajayi was double-dipping–that he had a conflict of interest by owning shares in a company doing business with Rice Energy. Ajayi says he had reported his ownership interest–for years–and that Rice fired him shortly after he was forced to sell all of his shares in the other company. The reason he was fired, according to Ajayi, is so that Rice wouldn’t have to pay him $1.9 million in bonuses via shares of Rice stock. According to Ajayi, Rice used him, used his knowledge, then kicked him to the curb. So he sued.