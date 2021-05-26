Cancel
U.S. judge rejects Bayer’s $2 billion deal to resolve future Roundup lawsuits

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. Bayer has committed up to $9.6 billion to resolve some 125,000 existing claims linking Roundup to...

