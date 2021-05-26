Airline SAS gets $361 million loan guarantee from Denmark, Sweden

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of Buy.