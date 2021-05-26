Cancel
Exclusive: Delta Air makes $350 million gamble as it lobbies Biden on fuel credits

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc has stopped buying the credits its oil refining arm needs to comply with U.S. biofuel laws, leaving it with a $346 million liability at the end of the first quarter, as it tries to persuade the White House to ease its obligations, according to previously unreported financial filings and sources familiar with the matter.

