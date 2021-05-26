Kay Adams can’t envision anyone stopping a healthy 49ers offense

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo figures to be the starting quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. At some point, though, whether it be this year or in the more distant future, Trey Lance will take the reins. After all, the Niners traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft to acquire the former North Dakota State star quarterback.