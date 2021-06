President Joe Biden said Friday that it is "unlikely" the coronavirus's Delta variant will force the U.S. into another lockdown but hesitated to rule it out. "I don't think so, because so many people have already been vaccinated," Biden said at a press conference when asked if the variant could prompt a new shutdown nationally. "But the Delta variant can cause more people to die in areas where people have not been vaccinated. Where people have gotten the two shots, the Delta variant is highly unlikely to result in anything."